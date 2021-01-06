White US police officer cleared of charges in shooting of Jacob Blake

Wisconsin prosecutors on Tuesday cleared a white police officer of criminal charges in the shooting a black man from behind in the presence of his young children, leaving him paralysed and triggering deadly protests that inflamed US racial tensions.

Kenosha county district attorney Michael Graveley found officer Rusten Sheskey acted in self-defence while responding to a domestic dispute and shooting Jacob Blake seven times at close range on August 23 2019, saying Blake was armed with a knife and had resisted arrest, withstanding multiple Taser shots.

The decision against prosecuting Sheskey or the two other officers on the scene could incite more demonstrations, which have frequently broken out in the US in recent years after police have been cleared of wrongdoing in the shootings of African-Americans.

Calm remained after dark as about 50 people braved subfreezing temperatures and marched through streets where storefronts had been boarded up in anticipation of unrest.

“This is an expression of our deep suffering,” said Caliph Muab’El, a black minister, as he rode in a car behind the marchers.

“I wasn’t surprised by the decision. It’s a perpetuation of the same old, same old that we see in this country.”