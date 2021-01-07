Four deaths, 52 arrests made after Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Four people died and 52 were arrested, Washington D.C.'s police chief said, after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

In a late night news conference, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee said 47 of the 52 arrests to date were related to violations of Mayor Muriel Bowser's 6pm curfew, with 26 of those involving people arrested on US Capitol grounds.

Several others were arrested on charges related to carrying unlicensed or prohibited firearms.

In addition, Contee said, two pipe bombs were recovered from the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic national committees, as well as a cooler from a vehicle on US Capitol grounds that contained Molotov cocktails.

Contee declined to identify the woman a Capitol Police officer shot and killed, saying next of kin notification was still pending.

Three other people also died on Wednesday because of medical emergencies, he added, and 14 police officers were injured — two of whom remain hospitalised.

It was not clear if other federal or local police agencies, including the Capitol Police, had made additional arrests.