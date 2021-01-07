World

WATCH | Woman shot as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

07 January 2021 - 07:25 By Reuters

A woman was shot during the storming of the US Capitol by Trump supporters on Wednesday evening. Police attempted to treat the woman but she was reported to have died a few hours later.

Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat, occupying the symbol of American democracy and forcing Congress to postpone a session that would have certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

