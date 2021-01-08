World

Police officer dies of injuries from riot by Trump supporters

08 January 2021 - 11:44 By Reuters
Pro-Trump protesters storm into the US Capitol during clashes with police during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress in Washington.
Pro-Trump protesters storm into the US Capitol during clashes with police during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress in Washington.
Image: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

A US Capitol police officer, Brian Sicknick, has died of injuries suffered when supporters of President Donald Trump assaulted the legislative building, the force said, bringing to five the number dead from the riot.

Wednesday's breach of the US Capitol building took place as lawmakers were in the building certifying the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

“Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots ... and was injured while physically engaging with protesters,” the police said in a statement.

He died on Thursday after being taken to hospital following his collapse when he returned to his divisional office, it said. An affiliate of CBS News reported that Sicknick was a 15-year veteran of the force and 40 years old.

The report said he had earlier suffered a stroke and was on life support before his death.

Metropolitan homicide officials will investigate the death of Sicknick, who joined the US Capitol Police in 2008, along with the Capitol force and its federal partners, the police said.

IN PICTURES | Chaos erupts as pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol

Protesters supporting Donald Trump swarmed the US Capitol on Wednesday, putting it on lockdown.
News
1 day ago

Separately, on Thursday, US Capitol Police chief Steven Sund said in a resignation letter that he would step down effective January 16.

Sund's resignation was sought by House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi after the federal force charged with protecting Congress was unable to keep Trump's supporters from storming the Capitol building on Wednesday.

Trump, who initially praised his supporters, later condemned the violence, saying the rioters had defiled the seat of American democracy and must be held accountable. A woman demonstrator was fatally shot by authorities, and three people died from medical emergencies.

After a rally where Trump exhorted his supporters to fight to overturn the November 3 election he lost, hundreds of them stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday, forcing senators and members of the House of Representatives to evacuate as they smashed windows and looted.

US transportation secretary Elaine Chao and education secretary Betsy DeVos resigned on Thursday, joining a growing list of aides leaving Trump's administration in protest at Wednesday's events.

As Democratic leaders demanded his ouster, Trump came closer to a formal concession, acknowledging in a video released on Thursday evening that a new administration would be sworn in on January 20 and vowing to ensure a smooth transition.

READ MORE:

Pro-Trump protesters swarm Capitol amid challenge to his election loss

Protesters supporting Donald Trump swarmed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, putting it on lockdown, as Vice President Mike Pence rebuffed the ...
News
1 day ago

After Trump supporters storm US Capitol, Congress certifies Biden win

Hours after hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol in a harrowing assault on American democracy, a shaken Congress on ...
News
1 day ago

The nightmarish end to Donald Trump’s presidency

There are deep concerns about what the US leader may do in his remaining two weeks
Opinion & Analysis
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cele asks why 'known drug dealer' Teddy Mafia was never successfully prosecuted South Africa
  2. Pedestrian with R165k stuffed in cooler bag arrested near Beitbridge border South Africa
  3. Four things you need to know about slain alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia South Africa
  4. POLL | What are you expecting from the national coronavirus command council ... South Africa
  5. Teddy Mafia to be buried in R300,000 funeral with 'diamond-studded' casket and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X