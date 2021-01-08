UK minister says some vaccines might not work against SA variant

British transport secretary Grant Shapps said on Friday there were concerns that some Covid-19 vaccines might not work properly against the highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus discovered in SA.

The world's leading Covid-19 vaccine makers are rushing to see if their shots work against new mutations of the novel coronavirus found in SA and the UK.

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine appeared to work against a key mutation in the highly transmissible new variants of the coronavirus discovered in the UK and SA, according to a laboratory study conducted by the US drug maker.