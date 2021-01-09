World

Twitter deletes new Trump tweets on @POTUS, suspends campaign account

09 January 2021 - 09:51 By Reuters
US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump.
Image: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

Twitter Inc on Friday deleted new tweets posted by US President Donald Trump on official government account @POTUS and suspended the account of his presidential campaign, after booting his personal account off the platform permanently.

Trump tweeted “We will not be SILENCED!” from the @POTUS government account, with 33.4 million followers. Twitter had permanently suspended the president's go-to megaphone, his @realDonaldTrump personal account, hours earlier.

The company said accounts used by Trump to try to get around the ban could face permanent suspension as well under its “ban evasion” policies.

“Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH,” Trump wrote in the now-deleted tweets, adding that he is considering building his own social media platform in the near future.

Twitter shut down his @TeamTrump campaign account shortly after it sent out a tweet with a “statement from President Trump” accusing Twitter of “banning free speech” and co-ordinating with “the Democrats and the Radical Left” to silence him.

The account shortly before that had pointed its 2.3 million followers to its account on Parler, which is popular with conservatives for its hands-off approach to content moderation.

Alphabet Inc's Google suspended Parler on Friday, citing posts inciting violence, while Apple Inc gave the service 24 hours to submit a detailed moderation plan.

MORE

Facebook blocks Trump for last two weeks of presidency, saying risks are ‘too great’

Facebook Inc said it would block US President Donald Trump's accounts "indefinitely" and for at least the next two weeks until the presidential ...
News
1 day ago

Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts as tech giants respond to storming of US Capitol

Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc and Snap Inc temporarily locked the accounts of US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, as tech giants scrambled to crack ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Pedestrian with R165k stuffed in cooler bag arrested near Beitbridge border South Africa
  2. Strong police presence as pallbearers carry Teddy Mafia's 'diamond-encrusted' ... South Africa
  3. Mzansi calls on Ramaphosa to address Beitbridge border 'crisis' South Africa
  4. Cele asks why 'known drug dealer' Teddy Mafia was never successfully prosecuted South Africa
  5. Cape Town gives baboon a three-day ultimatum: 'Settle down - or else' South Africa

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X