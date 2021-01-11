World

House Democrats introduce impeachment resolution against Donald Trump

11 January 2021 - 18:58 By Reuters
US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump.
Image: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

US House Democrats on Monday introduced a resolution containing a single article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, charging him with “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the attack on the US Capitol last week.

The resolution noted that Trump addressed a rally shortly before his supporters mounted the attack and says he made statements that “encouraged and foreseeably resulted in” the lawless actions at the Capitol.

— Reuters

READ MORE

Twitter deletes new Trump tweets on @POTUS, suspends campaign account

Twitter Inc on Friday deleted new tweets posted by US President Donald Trump on official government account @POTUS and suspended the account of his ...
News
2 days ago

More Capitol rioters in viral posts arrested, senator urges social media providers to keep data

Federal agents arrested two more Capitol Hill rioters whose images had gone viral, of one carrying off the House speaker's lectern and another who ...
News
1 day ago

Democrats inch towards second Trump impeachment after Capitol siege

Congressional Democrats on Friday weighed impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time, two days after his false claims of election fraud ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route News
  2. Former deputy minister told to vacate ministerial house News
  3. Desperate days at Beitbridge News
  4. R1.9m load of beer lands Durban truck driver behind bars South Africa
  5. Ace Magashule takes legal action against public protector News

Latest Videos

EFF vs Bheki Cele: What you need to know about the criminal charges
Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
X