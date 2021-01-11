World

India signs purchase order with Serum for AstraZeneca vaccine - source

11 January 2021 - 17:46 By Euan Rocha and Sachin Ravikumar
Boxes of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 in a refrigerator at a NHS mass coronavirus vaccination centre at Robertson House in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, Britain, on January 11 2021.
Boxes of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 in a refrigerator at a NHS mass coronavirus vaccination centre at Robertson House in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, Britain, on January 11 2021.
Image: Joe Giddens/Pool via REUTERS

India has signed a purchase order with vaccine producer Serum Institute to procure AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, a source said on Monday, the first step in one of the world's largest vaccination programmes against the novel coronavirus.

Local television channel CNBC-TV 18 said the order was for 11 million doses and the government would buy the shots at 200 rupees ($2.72) per dose.

The government has also signed a purchase agreement with Indian firm Bharat Biotech for its Covid-19 vaccine, the news channel reported, citing unnamed sources.

Representatives for Serum, Bharat Biotech and India's health ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

India aims to secure 600 million doses for its vaccination drive that aims to inoculate 300 million citizens over the next six to eight months. The programme is expected to begin on January 16.

Serum, the world's largest producer of vaccines, has stockpiled 50 million doses for immediate distribution.

India's drug regulator had given emergency use approval for both vaccines earlier this month. Two other vaccines — Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D and Russia's Sputnik V — are still in trials in India.

Meanwhile, the government's decision to approve the homegrown Bharat Biotech vaccine has met with criticism from health experts for the lack of data showing its efficacy.

At nearly 10.5 million, India has the world's second highest number of novel coronavirus infections behind the US, although its rate of increase in cases has been slowing.

— Reuters

MORE

Covid-19 vaccine: SA's race to nab the jab hots up

As a record number of new infections overwhelmed some hospitals this week, SA's long-awaited vaccine programme went into overdrive, with the first ...
News
1 day ago

SA testing vaccines on variant, hopes for results within 2 weeks

South African scientists are testing whether vaccines will be less effective against a Covid-19 variant first detected locally and hope for initial ...
News
1 day ago

AfriForum, Solidarity to challenge 'state monopoly' on Covid vaccine

SA cannot allow the 'nationalisation' of Covid-19 vaccines, says Connie Mulder, head of the Solidarity Research Institute.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route News
  2. Former deputy minister told to vacate ministerial house News
  3. Desperate days at Beitbridge News
  4. R1.9m load of beer lands Durban truck driver behind bars South Africa
  5. Ace Magashule takes legal action against public protector News

Latest Videos

EFF vs Bheki Cele: What you need to know about the criminal charges
Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
X