Biden's transition official says Operation Warp Speed chief adviser has resigned

Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, has resigned but will be available to the incoming Joe Biden administration as a consultant for about four weeks, a Biden transition official told Reuters late on Tuesday.

Slaoui's role leading the Covid-19 vaccine development for the government effort is expected to be diminished after Jan. 20, according to CNBC, which first reported the development.

The Biden team has not asked Slaoui to stay past his current contract, which includes a 30 days' notice before termination, CNBC said.