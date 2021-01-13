World

Six injured by leak at LG Display plant in South Korea, says fire official

13 January 2021 - 12:49 By Reuters
“The leaked chemical is suspected to be tetramethyl ammonium hydroxide, which is highly toxic,” an official at Paju Fire Station said, saying six people were injured and taken to hospital.
Image: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Six workers were injured on Wednesday due to a chemical leak at LG Display Co's factory in South Korea, an official at a local fire station said.

LG Display, which supplies mobile displays to Apple Inc., said it was looking into the cause of the accident at its plant in the city of Paju, which borders North Korea, 55km (34 miles) north of Seoul.

The company did not say on any injuries or say if production was affected.

LG Display closed up 2.3%, compared to a 0.7% rise on the broader market, before the accident was reported.

