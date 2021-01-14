World

French PM says Covid-19 vaccines more widely accepted by people

14 January 2021 - 12:49 By Reuters
French Prime Minister Jean Castex, wearing a protective face mask, attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in France, January 12, 2021.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex, wearing a protective face mask, attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in France, January 12, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday he was happy to see that Covid-19 vaccinations were starting to be more widely accepted by French people, who are among the most sceptical in the world towards vaccines.

"I happily notice that the acceptance of the vaccination programme is increasing and that is great news for our country," Castex said while visiting a vaccination facility in the east of France.

He said he was expecting people to rush to get vaccinated and called for patience.

Castex is due to unveil new measures to rein in the pandemic later on Thursday, with a nationwide curfew from 6 p.m. being the most likely option, according to French media.

The government was also due on Thursday to launch a website for Covid-19 vaccination appointments but the health ministry said the site had connection problems.

"In terms of accessibility, the website is out of service", a spokeswoman for the ministry said.

A message on the website said it was undergoing maintenance.  

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route News
  2. Man clocks 240km/h on N1 in Limpopo – guess what he was driving South Africa
  3. Family drive turns to horror after car drives over bee hive, with windows open South Africa
  4. 7,000 arrested in two weeks for not wearing masks: Bheki Cele South Africa
  5. Newborn dad's desperate dash for baby formula ends in curfew arrest South Africa

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X