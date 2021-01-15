World

Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed over security concerns, Politico says

15 January 2021 - 06:53 By Reuters
US President-elect Joe Biden reacts while delivering remarks during a televised speech on the current economic and health crises at The Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, US, January 14, 2021.
US President-elect Joe Biden reacts while delivering remarks during a televised speech on the current economic and health crises at The Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, US, January 14, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A rehearsal for US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration scheduled for Sunday has been postponed because of security concerns, Politico reported late on Thursday, citing two people with knowledge of the decision.

The rehearsal is now planned for Monday, according to the report.

Biden's team had also cancelled an Amtrak trip from Wilmington to Washington planned for Monday due to heightened security concerns, the report added. Biden will be inaugurated on January 20.

The presidential inaugural committee declined to say on the report.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray said earlier that the FBI was looking into individuals who could possibly threaten the safety of the inauguration.

A presidential inauguration traditionally draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to Washington, but the ceremonies have been scaled back dramatically because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden asked his nominee for deputy attorney-general and former President Barack Obama's counter-terrorism adviser, Lisa Monaco, to serve as a temporary homeland security adviser leading up to next week's inauguration.

Officials have warned of plans for armed protests in Washington and all 50 states and activist groups have been concerned about the potential for violence.

The warnings follow last week's assault on the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump that left five people dead.

Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol last Wednesday, trying to halt the certification by Congress of Biden's election win.

Trump, who has challenged the validity of Biden's victory without producing evidence, initially praised his supporters but later condemned the violence.

READ MORE:

A nation teetering on the edge struggles through transfer of power

The normally peaceful transition of power has been marred by Trump’s impeachment after Capitol assault
World
12 hours ago

Biden's transition official says Operation Warp Speed chief adviser has resigned

Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, has resigned but will be available to the incoming Joe Biden administration as a ...
News
2 days ago

Majority of House votes to impeach Trump after US Capitol siege

A majority of the House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to make Donald Trump the first US president ever to be impeached twice.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Coronavirus Command Council recommends that school reopening be postponed by ... News
  2. Man clocks 240km/h on N1 in Limpopo – guess what he was driving South Africa
  3. 'You can keep him!' - Mzansi reacts to angry 'South African' who stormed US ... South Africa
  4. Forget Twitter, Trump's son just asked Elon Musk to develop an app his dad can ... World
  5. Durban flat dwellers spend the night on the street after eviction South Africa

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X