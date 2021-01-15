Hospitals in Brazil's Amazonas short of oxygen, UK bans Brazilian arrivals

Hospitals in Brazil's northern state of Amazonas ran short of oxygen and made an urgent call for help from the US on Thursday, as Britain slapped a ban on new arrivals from Brazil over fears of a new home-grown coronavirus variant.

Researchers said the new variant could be contributing to the sharp rise in cases in Amazonas state, though they were conducting more studies to ascertain if it is more contagious than earlier versions of the coronavirus.

Amazonas, where nearly 6,000 people have died from Covid-19, is now suffering a devastating second wave that is pushing emergency services to breaking point.

Brazilian health minister Eduardo Pazuello said the situation in Manaus, the state's capital city, was extremely serious, with its hospital system collapsing and oxygen lacking.

Amazonas made a dramatic appeal to the US to send a military transport plane to Manaus with oxygen cylinders, congressman Marcelo Ramos told Reuters.