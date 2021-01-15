India to treat home-grown Covid-19 vaccine same as AstraZeneca's

India will treat a domestic Covid-19 vaccine “equally” with a prominent global one, even though the home-grown drug's efficacy has not been proven, and people will have no choice which one they get, a top government vaccine official told Reuters.

The government on Saturday will launch one of the world's biggest vaccination programmes with shots manufactured in India — one developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc, the other by Bharat Biotech International Ltd with a state-run institute.

Administering Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN, a move cheered by nationalist politicians, has worried some health experts who consider it rushed, as the vaccine has only limited, “clinical-trial mode” approval. In addition to efficacy concerns, the close monitoring required for its use will be a huge challenge in a country of 1.35 billion people.

Controversy over COVAXIN — similar to what China and Russia faced for pushing through their own shots before their efficacy was known — risks undermining India's position as the vaccine capital of the world, medical ethics groups say.

“No vaccine is a backup to the other — both vaccines are equally important, both vaccines are hugely immunogenic,” Vinod K. Paul, who heads a government panel on vaccine strategy, said in an interview. They excite immunity against the virus.”