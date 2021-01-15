World

Indonesia divers find casing of crashed jet's 'black box' — navy

15 January 2021 - 12:05 By Reuters
Indonesia Navy members carry recovered debris from Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 which crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 15, 2021.
Image: Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via Reuters.

Indonesian divers have found the casing of a cockpit voice recorder from a Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed into the Java Sea last week, but are still searching for its memory unit, navy officer Abdul Rasyid said on Friday.

“We've found the body or casing, we've found the beacon and now we're looking for the memory,” Abdul told reporters aboard the navy ship Rigel, which was televised live.

He was confident divers would find the memory within the next few days, adding that a plane's black boxes are usually strong and can withstand an affect.

