WATCH | Spoofs on Covid-19 vaccine 'effects' spark viral social media trend

Conspiracy theories around the Covid-19 vaccines have sparked a global viral social media trend joking about the “effects” of the vaccines.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced that SA has secured 20 million doses of the vaccine which will be delivered during the first half of the year. The health ministry said on Monday the country would also get nine million doses from Johnson & Johnson.

However, social media and messaging apps have been filled with “warnings” about the vaccines and false information about possible effects.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala earlier this month slammed Covid-19 conspiracy theorists, saying: “Some have sought to cast aspersions on the vaccine for Covid-19, and have discouraged people from taking the vaccine when it becomes available. We are pleading with those people to stop spreading fake news and malicious misinformation.”