Covid-19 vaccine shots add to confusion over China's tests for travellers

A coronavirus antibody test that China has made mandatory for arriving travellers has provoked concerns over its effectiveness after one of a team of international health experts was briefly denied entry last week after a positive result.

Though the British expert from the World Health Organisation (WHO) subsequently tested negative, it was not immediately clear if the earlier result was a false positive, or the result of previous infection or a Covid-19 vaccination.

Here are details of China's testing rules, potential problems with the policy, its implications for vaccinated individuals and experts' views.

WHAT COVID-19 TESTS ARE REQUIRED?

Travellers from many countries, such as Canada, Germany, Singapore and the US, must show negative results of nucleic acid and Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibody tests taken within 48 hours of boarding.

China uses IgM antibodies, normally detected early in infections, as a supplementary tool to filter out those who may have been infected but get a negative result on nucleic acid tests.

However, some cases showed IgM antibodies can persist for a longer time, and even after nearly complete recovery.