WATCH LIVE | Joe Biden inaugurated as the 46th President of the US
20 January 2021 - 17:30
A raging pandemic. An economic crisis. A nation divided. Deep racial wounds. Joe Biden has his work cut out for him as he prepares to be sworn in as the 46th president of the US on Wednesday.
Donald Trump, who exited the White House on Wednesday afternoon, will not attend the inauguration and will be the second president in US history to decline attending the ceremony of his successor.
