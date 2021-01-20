World

WATCH | 'We will be back in some form': Donald Trump officially leaves White House

Zama Luthuli Multimedia producer
20 January 2021 - 17:58

Donald Trump gave his final speech as president of the US during a send-off event at Joint Air Force Base Andrews alongside outgoing first lady Melania Trump.

Trump promised supporters “we will be back in some form”, then listed some of his administration's accomplishments.

He wished the new administration well, saying, “I think they will have great success, they have the foundation to do something really spectacular,” before signing off: “Have a good life, we will see you soon.”

