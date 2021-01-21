World

Fire at building site for India's Serum Institute: vaccine output not hit, says source

21 January 2021 - 12:43 By Reuters
A fire has broken out at a plant being built for the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker. File photo.
A fire has broken out at a plant being built for the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Amit Dave

A big fire has broken out at a plant being built for the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, but it will not affect production of coronavirus vaccines, a source close to the firm said.

SII is manufacturing a vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca for India and many other low- and middle-income countries. The company is also getting ready to produce a vaccine being developed by the US company Novavax Inc.

The fire office in the western Indian city of Pune, where SII is based, told Reuters that five fire trucks had been sent to the site. There was no immediate word on any casualties, nor on the cause of the fire.

An SII representative did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment. 

READ MORE:

India, 'pharmacy of the world', starts Covid vaccine exports

India started exporting coronavirus shots on Wednesday with a shipment to the neighbouring Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, the foreign ministry said, as ...
News
1 day ago

Covid-19 shots to cost $3 to $10 under AU vaccine plan

African countries will pay between $3 (R45) and $10 (R150) per vaccine dose to access 270 million Covid-19 shots secured this month by the AU, ...
News
1 day ago

Pfizer vaccine appears effective against coronavirus variant found in Britain - study

The Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is likely to protect against a more infectious variant of the virus discovered in Britain which ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Woman dumps SA man — and then he wins R60m PowerBall South Africa
  2. Lesufi lays down the law as Curro moves to online learning South Africa
  3. All primary school pupils can return on February 15, but secondary schools must ... News
  4. Check your lotto ticket - 2 big winners set to smile broadly South Africa
  5. How the illegal second-hand car business operates in the Eastern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
X