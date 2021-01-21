From pardoning Lil Wayne to promising he'll be back: What Trump did in his last hours as president

Donald Trump left the White House for the last time on Wednesday after his term as US president came to an end.

His four-year presidency has been filled with controversy that saw him make headlines across the world.

After losing the presidential election to Joe Biden in November, a result he has contested, Trump has spent the last months of his presidency denying the loss, watching loyalists storm the US Capitol, facing a second impeachment and dealing with a social media ban.

His last few hours were no less turbulent.

Here are five things he did in his last few hours at the helm of the nation:

Gave Lil Wayne, Kodak Black and others a pardon.

Trump's last day started really early with the release, at just after midnight, of a list of 73 individuals who had been pardoned and 70 who had their sentences commuted.

Popular hip-hop musicians Lil Wayne and Kodak Black were among those on the list. Lil Wayne faced up to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty late last year to illegally possessing a loaded handgun, while Kodak Black was serving a three years and 10 month prison sentence for making a false statement to buy a firearm.

The list also included former aide Steve Bannon and major Republican Party fundraiser Elliott Broidy. However, it did not include Tiger King star Joe Exotic, who is serving a 22-year prison sentence for plotting to kill a rival and animal cruelty.