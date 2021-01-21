IN QUOTES | Joe Biden's inaugural speech: 'Without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury'

The 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden, said on Wednesday that his and Kamala Harris's election was a triumph of democracy and the will of the people.

He was delivering his inaugural speech and assured Americans that he will fight for all, including those who did not vote for him.

Biden also weighed in on the January 6 siege of the US Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump and urged Americans not to resort to disunity and violence when in disagreement.

Biden takes over during a deadly pandemic which has not only claimed more than 400,000 lives in America but jobs and livelihoods as well.

In a heartfelt speech, Biden assured Americans that he will get “straight to work” to fix the crises that plague the nation.