World

Poet Amanda Gorman, 22, captures 'bruised, but whole' US at Biden, Harris inauguration

21 January 2021 - 12:13 By Reuters

Amanda Gorman, the youngest poet in US history to mark the transition of presidential power, offered a hopeful vision for a deeply divided country on Wednesday with her poem “The Hill We Climb”.

Gorman, 22, a Los Angeles resident, joined the ranks of previous inaugural poets Robert Frost, Maya Angelou and Elizabeth Alexander, with a powerful performance at the swearing-in of President Joe Biden and vice-president Kamala Harris.

“Being American is more than a pride we inherit. It's the past we step into and how we repair it,” Gorman said, in a short poem that was greeted with a hail of critical acclaim on social media.

“We will not march back to what was. We move to what shall be, a country that is bruised, but whole. Benevolent, but bold. Fierce and free.”

Speaking on the steps of the US Capitol just two weeks after a violent mob laid siege to the seat of American government with Confederate flags, pipe bombs and a noose, Gorman said Americans could rise above the hatred.

“While democracy can be temporarily delayed, it can never be permanently defeated,” Gorman said. “Let us leave behind a country better than the one we were left,” Gorman said. “We will raise this wounded world into a wondrous one.”

“The new dawn blooms as we free it,” said Gorman, who was named the first US National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017.

John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama also had poets read at their inauguration.

Critical acclaim poured from across the country and the political spectrum, including Republican strategist Lincoln Project and Stacey Abrams the Democratic organiser and gubernatorial candidate from Georgia, who said, “Amanda Gorman's message serves as an inspiration to us all.”

Singer Sheryl Crow tweeted: “If the future looks like inaugural poet laureate Amanda Gorman, we are in good shape. Wise and inspiring.”  

LISTEN | Will Biden look favourably on SA?

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

READ MORE:

Indian villagers celebrate inauguration of Kamala Harris

Residents of the ancestral Indian village of Kamala Harris celebrated her inauguration as US vice president on Wednesday by setting off firecrackers ...
News
1 day ago

Joe Biden sworn in as US president, takes helm of deeply divided nation

Biden, 78, became the oldest US president in history at a scaled-back ceremony in Washington that was largely stripped of its usual pomp and ...
News
19 hours ago

WATCH | 'Democracy has prevailed': highlights from Joe Biden’s historic US presidential inauguration

Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the US on January 20, offering a message of unity and restoration to a deeply divided country reeling from a ...
News
6 hours ago

Biden swiftly begins sweeping away Trump's immigration barriers

US President Joe Biden signed half a dozen executive orders on Wednesday to reverse several hardline immigration policies put in place by former ...
News
7 hours ago

US President Biden arrives safely at White House, protected by thousands of troops, barricades

After taking the oath of office and a brief dash to shake some hands, Joe Biden made it safely to the White House in a barricaded city guarded by ...
News
7 hours ago

'Kamala is so glorious'- Social media flooded with global reaction to US presidential inauguration

Democrat Biden, 78,  became the oldest US president after he beat former president Donald Trump in the November 3 election to become the 46th ...
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Woman dumps SA man — and then he wins R60m PowerBall South Africa
  2. Lesufi lays down the law as Curro moves to online learning South Africa
  3. All primary school pupils can return on February 15, but secondary schools must ... News
  4. Check your lotto ticket - 2 big winners set to smile broadly South Africa
  5. How the illegal second-hand car business operates in the Eastern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
X