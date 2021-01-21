US President Biden arrives safely at White House, protected by thousands of troops, barricades

“Just days after a riotous mob said they could use violence to silence the will of the people, to stop the work of our democracy, to drive us from this sacred ground, it did not happen. It will never happen. Not today, not tomorrow, not ever,” Biden said in his inaugural speech at the Capitol.

Some right-wing extremist groups had vowed to disrupt Biden's inauguration after the Jan. 6 attack, but only scattered protests emerged on Wednesday.

The US Secret Service, which ran the security operation, reported one arrest, a person who tried to enter a checkpoint to a restricted area near the White House carrying loose, unregistered ammunition. DC Police and Capitol Police reported no arrests.

At least 217 people were arrested in 2017 during violent protests of former president Donald Trump's inauguration day.

Outside Union Station, the city's train terminal, National Guard troops carrying rifles stood behind razor wire-topped fencing that sealed off Capitol Hill.

A small group of protesters stood outside the security perimeter. “If Joe Biden wants to take America to hell, go right ahead!” one shouted through a bullhorn.

Elsewhere downtown, protester Gordon Diehl said he was disappointed that more who shared his views had not come out. “Hoping to see more Trump supporters at least, keep on fighting or something,” the Michigan resident said.

At Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, a centre of racial-justice protests in the summer, a sparse crowd cheered when Biden mentioned in his speech that Harris would be the first Black vice-president.