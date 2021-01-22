Bulgaria nuclear reactor shut after automatic defences activate

The Kozloduy nuclear power plant in Bulgaria has shut down one of its two 1,000 megawatt units after a protection system was activated at its Unit 5 after a routine technical operation, a senior Bulgarian official said on Friday.

“During a technical operation the automatic defences activated at 0117am local time. All systems have been checked and there is no reason for concerns in the public,” Ramadan Atalai, a member of the parliamentary energy commission told the national BNT channel.

A press officer at the Kozloduy plant confirmed the unit was automatically shut and there was no radioactive contamination.