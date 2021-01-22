World

Bulgaria nuclear reactor shut after automatic defences activate

22 January 2021 - 09:50 By Reuters
The Kozloduy plant is the only nuclear power plant in Bulgaria and it is also the main electricity generating company in the country. The plant accounts for more than 40% of the annual overall national electricity generation for the last year, said a plant official.
The Kozloduy plant is the only nuclear power plant in Bulgaria and it is also the main electricity generating company in the country. The plant accounts for more than 40% of the annual overall national electricity generation for the last year, said a plant official.
Image: REUTERS/Oleg Popov

The Kozloduy nuclear power plant in Bulgaria has shut down one of its two 1,000 megawatt units after a protection system was activated at its Unit 5 after a routine technical operation, a senior Bulgarian official said on Friday.

“During a technical operation the automatic defences activated at 0117am local time. All systems have been checked and there is no reason for concerns in the public,” Ramadan Atalai, a member of the parliamentary energy commission told the national BNT channel.

A press officer at the Kozloduy plant confirmed the unit was automatically shut and there was no radioactive contamination.

Most read

  1. Woman dumps SA man — and then he wins R60m PowerBall South Africa
  2. Pensioner, 91, loses RDP house to senior ANC official South Africa
  3. 'If I don’t make it, I love you all': Mom of newborn's last words before dying ... South Africa
  4. A bridge too far, as six Joburg Roads Agency officials are suspended News
  5. All primary school pupils can return on February 15, but secondary schools must ... News

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X