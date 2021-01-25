Australia approves Pfizer vaccine, warns of limited global AstraZeneca supply

The Australian rollout update comes after AstraZeneca Plc told European Union officials on Friday it would cut deliveries of its vaccine to the bloc by 60% in the first quarter due to production problems.

Hunt said AstraZeneca had advised Australia the company has “had a significant supply shock and so that means we won't have as much of that AstraZeneca international in March as they had previously promised”.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is yet to be approved by Australia, which expects to start CSL's domestic supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March, earlier than planned, at 1 million doses a week, he said.

“The decision to pay a premium for an onshore, secure, sovereign vaccine manufacturing capacity via CSL, that puts Australia in a vastly more secure position than almost any other country in the world,” Hunt said.

Australia has set a target of 4 million vaccine doses by April. It has also committed to supplying vaccines to Pacific Island nations on a later timetable.

The Pfizer vaccine has been provisionally approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration's (TGA) for Australians aged 16 years and over.

Australia will administer the two doses of the vaccine to each recipient at the recommended time.

Quarantine and border personnel, front-line health workers and aged care and disability staff and residents will be the first group to receive vaccines.

There have been no new cases of community transmission in Australia in the past seven days, and there are no Australians with coronavirus in hospital intensive care units. Hunt contrasted this with six million cases globally in the last 10 days and 125,000 lives lost.

“That comparison is almost unbelievable, the difference between where we are in Australia and overseas,” he said.

To ensure that remained the case, Australia on Monday suddenly suspended its travel bubble with New Zealand for 72 hours and ordered all those who had arrived since Jan. 14 to isolate and be tested, after New Zealand confirmed its first case of Covid-19 in the community in months.

“This will be done out of an abundance of caution while more is learnt about the event and the case,” Hunt told reporters later in the day.

Australia has had just under 28,800 cases in the past year, the overwhelming majority in Victoria state, and 909 deaths.