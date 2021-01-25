Biden to impose SA travel ban to combat new Covid-19 variant

US President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-US citizens entering the country who have recently been in SA starting on Saturday in a bid to contain the spread of a new variant of Covid-19, a senior US public health official told Reuters.

On Monday Biden will also reimpose an entry ban on nearly all non-US travelers who have been in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland and 26 countries in Europe that allow travel across open borders.

“We are adding SA to the restricted list because of the concerning variant present that has already spread beyond SA,” Dr Anne Schuchat, the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) principal deputy director, said on Sunday.