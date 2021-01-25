Makers of Sophia the robot plan mass rollout during pandemic

“Social robots like me can take care of the sick or elderly,” Sophia says while she conducts a tour of her lab in Hong Kong.

“I can help communicate, give therapy and provide social stimulation, even in difficult situations.”

Since being unveiled in 2016, Sophia - a humanoid robot - has gone viral. Now the company behind her has a new vision: to mass produce robots by the end of the year.

Hanson Robotics, based in Hong Kong, said four models, including Sophia, would start rolling out of factories in the first half of 2021 as researchers predict the pandemic will open new opportunities for the robotics industry.

“The world of Covid-19 is going to need more automation to keep people safe,” founder and chief executive David Hanson said, standing surrounded by robot heads in his lab.