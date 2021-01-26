Regeneron's antibody cocktail effective in preventing Covid-19 infection — study

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its antibody cocktail was effective in preventing Covid-19 in people exposed to those infected with the new coronavirus, based on interim results from a late-stage study.

The two-antibody cocktail, REGEN-COV, caused a 100% reduction in symptomatic infection and roughly 50% lower overall rates of infection, based on an analysis of about 400 participants in the trial who had a household member with Covid-19.

Regeneron said it would discuss the interim results with US health regulators to potentially expand the antibody cocktail's current emergency use authorisation (EUA). Full data from the trial is expected early in the second quarter

The US Food and Drug Administration in November granted EUA to the antibody cocktail for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in adults and children.

The current trial tested REGEN-COV for use as a passive vaccine, which involves directly delivering virus-fighting antibodies into the body unlike traditional vaccines in which the receiver's immune system is activated to develop its own antibodies.