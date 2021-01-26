WATCH | Tourists in Bali forced to do push-ups for not wearing masks

According to Times of India, tourists caught not wearing a face mask in public are forced to do up to 50 push-ups in the street as punishment, with authorities hoping the unusual tactic will help boost “respect” for health protocols.

The report states that 90% of Covid-19 violations at the island resort were by tourists and local police were tired of listening to excuses.

Euronews reported that Indonesia fines around 100,000 Indonesian rupiah (abut R108) per person for not wearing a mask.