WHO experts issue recommendations on Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

“The main recommendation for the use of this vaccine is that based on the current elements we recommend it should be given in doses of 100 micrograms or 0.5ml with an interval of 28 days,” Alejandro Cravioto, panel chair, told a news briefing in Geneva.

“This interval might be moved to 42 days but the evidence we have does not go beyond that time,” he said, speaking from Mexico.

WHO director of immunisation Kate O'Brien said that clinical trials of the Moderna vaccine were needed on pregnant women.

“There is no reason to think there could be a problem in pregnancy, we are just acknowledging the data is not there at the moment,” she said.

The WHO was liaising with Moderna on data it submitted as part of its application for WHO emergency use listing and would make a decision soon, she added.