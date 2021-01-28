'I'll NEVER get tested again': SA reacts to Covid-19 anal swab testing in China
Social media was left shooketh on Wednesday, after reports that China has introduced anal swabs as a new method of testing for Covid-19 that could detect the virus more accurately.
According to Reuters, some cities in the country were using samples taken from the anus to detect potential Covid-19 infections as China introduced zero-tolerance Covid-19 measures amid regional outbreaks and ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays on February 12.
The news agency said the move comes after a throat swab on a 52-year-old man in Weinan showed negative results despite him displaying symptoms such as coughing and appetite loss. He later tested positive using nose and anal swabs.
Al Jazeera reported that the anal swabs require inserting a cotton swab 3-5cm into the anus and gently rotating it.
Zhang Wenhong of Huashan Hospital in Shanghai, said such swabs could be useful in helping to minimise the risk of relapse after recovery.
“There may be traces of the coronavirus detected in the abdominal cavity faeces and intestine,” Zhang said.
On social media, the testing method has been the centre of conversation among users, with many saying they would avoid it. Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Listen... I don’t know if this is some kind of sick prank or misinformation or what but I swear on God if butt swabs become the new regular testing method for COVID I will NEVER (repeat for emphasis) NEVER EVER get tested again.— Deputy Hockey (@Deputy_Hockey) January 28, 2021
causing a scene at the drive in covid testing place when i thrust my entire arse out of the passenger seat window, ready for my anal swab— big mick energy (@DukeLongley) January 28, 2021
yeah im not getting an anal swab for a covid test, deadass sounds like a joke— ~ryan Q (@proprdose) January 27, 2021
Now there's anal swab to test for #COVID19 😲 pic.twitter.com/PB0Y7rrIRm— Jon (@jonberich) January 27, 2021
China has started doing anal covid testing saying it’s more accurate. Can you imagine having a drive thru covid testing and someone sticks their arse out the window for you to swab? Heavenly Father I know you’re probably fed up with us but please help us.— KayshaBray (@AK_Sheah) January 28, 2021
When you go for the new Covid anal swab pic.twitter.com/LryfBndwsP— Sentletse (@Sentletse) January 27, 2021