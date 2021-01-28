'I'll NEVER get tested again': SA reacts to Covid-19 anal swab testing in China

Social media was left shooketh on Wednesday, after reports that China has introduced anal swabs as a new method of testing for Covid-19 that could detect the virus more accurately.

According to Reuters, some cities in the country were using samples taken from the anus to detect potential Covid-19 infections as China introduced zero-tolerance Covid-19 measures amid regional outbreaks and ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays on February 12.

The news agency said the move comes after a throat swab on a 52-year-old man in Weinan showed negative results despite him displaying symptoms such as coughing and appetite loss. He later tested positive using nose and anal swabs.

Al Jazeera reported that the anal swabs require inserting a cotton swab 3-5cm into the anus and gently rotating it.

Zhang Wenhong of Huashan Hospital in Shanghai, said such swabs could be useful in helping to minimise the risk of relapse after recovery.

“There may be traces of the coronavirus detected in the abdominal cavity faeces and intestine,” Zhang said.