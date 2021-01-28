World

'I'll NEVER get tested again': SA reacts to Covid-19 anal swab testing in China

28 January 2021 - 12:30
China has introduced anal swabs as a new method of Covid-19 test that could detect the virus more accurately. Stock photo.
China has introduced anal swabs as a new method of Covid-19 test that could detect the virus more accurately. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ Shawn Hempel

Social media was left shooketh on Wednesday, after reports that China has introduced anal swabs as a new method of testing for Covid-19 that could detect the virus more accurately.

According to Reuters, some cities in the country were using samples taken from the anus to detect potential Covid-19 infections as China introduced zero-tolerance Covid-19 measures amid regional outbreaks and ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays on February 12.

The news agency said the move comes after a throat swab on a 52-year-old man in Weinan showed negative results despite him displaying symptoms such as coughing and appetite loss. He later tested positive using nose and anal swabs.

Al Jazeera reported that the anal swabs require inserting a cotton swab 3-5cm into the anus and gently rotating it.

Zhang Wenhong of Huashan Hospital in Shanghai, said such swabs could be useful in helping to minimise the risk of relapse after recovery.

“There may be traces of the coronavirus detected in the abdominal cavity faeces and intestine,” Zhang said.

On social media, the testing method has been the centre of conversation among users, with many saying they would avoid it. Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

READ MORE:

Scientist says the answer for Covid-19 testing lies in sewage surveillance

With the country facing a shortage of Covid-19 tests kits, a scientist from the University of the Free State believes that the answer to bolster ...
News
8 months ago

Probe into fake Covid-19 test result claims launched in Zimbabwe

Staff at public health institutions and private laboratories in Zimbabwe are accused of issuing falsified test results in return for bribes.
News
6 hours ago

Vaccines have been oversold as the pandemic exit strategy

ANALYSIS | Covid will be around for a long time — virus suppression is the right policy
World
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Pretoria restaurateur threatens to sue after police arrest employee who served ... South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa, Cele and Mbalula - what Jackson Mthembu said of each in his last ... South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela: It’s possible to forget to wear your mask when consumed by ... South Africa
  4. Rookie mistakes: Why NDZ’s cig ban was a disaster before it even began News
  5. Durban man arrested with R6,000 worth of illegal alcohol South Africa

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X