Fresh data show toll SA virus variant takes on vaccine efficacy

Clinical trial data on two Covid-19 vaccines show that a coronavirus variant first identified in SA is lessening their ability to protect against the illness, underscoring the need to vaccinate vast numbers of people as quickly as possible, scientists said.

The vaccines from Novavax Inc and Johnson & Johnson were welcomed as important future weapons in curbing deaths and hospitalisations in a pandemic that has infected more than 101 million people and claimed over 2 million lives worldwide.

But they were significantly less effective at preventing Covid-19 in trial participants in SA, where the potent new variant is widespread, compared with countries in which this mutation is still rare, according to preliminary data released by the companies.

“Clearly, the mutants have a diminishing effect on the efficacy of the vaccines,” Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a briefing. “We can see that we are going to be challenged.”

Novavax reported midstage trial results on Thursday that showed its vaccine was 50% effective overall at preventing Covid-19 among people in SA.

That compared with late-stage results from the UK, in which the vaccine was up to 89.3% effective at preventing Covid-19.

On Friday, J&J said a single shot of its coronavirus vaccine was 66% effective overall in a massive trial across three continents.

But there were wide differences by region. In the US, where the SA variant was first reported this week, efficacy reached 72%, compared with just 57% in SA, where the new variant, known as B 1.351, made up 95% of the Covid-19 cases reported in the trial.