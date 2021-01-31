World

Marseille police hold 18 fans in custody after training ground stormed

31 January 2021 - 13:41 By Reuters
Olympique de Marseille fans have a history of violence whenever things are not going their way. File photo
Olympique de Marseille fans have a history of violence whenever things are not going their way. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

French police in Marseille were holding 18 people in custody on Sunday after hundreds of fans stormed the training ground of soccer club Olympique de Marseille a day earlier, the local prosecutor said.

The hard-core Ultras were demonstrating against the club's leadership and poor run of results.

The supporters forced their way into the Commanderie training ground, hurling flares and firecrackers.

The club's Saturday evening match against Stade Rennais was postponed.

Marseille condemned a “frenzy of violence” and said damage amounting to several hundred thousand euros had been caused.

All 18 being held by police in relation to the violence were adults, prosecutor Dominique Laurent said in a statement.

Marseille are seventh in the Ligue 1 standings, 14 points adrift of leaders Olympique Lyonnais and failed to progress from the group stage of this season's Uefa Champions League.  

MORE:

Hit and miss for new club bosses in the Premier Soccer League

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has no way of ensuring that new club owners entering SA's professional football business by buying financially ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Pirates beat Chiefs in Soweto derby thriller

Kaizer Chiefs will make the short trip to the Orlando Stadium to face arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in their next DStv Premiership game on Saturday in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Zinnbauer: I cannot do anything about what the Orlando Pirates fans say

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says he knows football well enough to be aware that if a manager “wins three games in a row he’s the best ...
Sport
2 days ago

PSL approves sale of Tshakhuma FC to pharmaceuticals businessman

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has approved the sale of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila TTM to a company called “Protoscape 202 CC”‚ the league said in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Sports court reinstates Ahmad to Caf presidency

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) has dramatically reinstated Ahmad Ahmad as president of the Confederation of African Football temporarily ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Foreign nationals nabbed at OR Tambo with ivermectin worth R6m South Africa
  2. 'I've seen alcohol finishing my friends': Cele on nonracial policing, booze ban News
  3. Hawks sent packing after 'tense' standoff with SANDF over Cuban drugs News
  4. Sarongs see off stun grenades as Capetonians defy beach ban South Africa
  5. Reports of Zuma heading to Russia for medical treatment are false - family South Africa

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X