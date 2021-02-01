World

Algeria says it has discussed with Russia producing Moscow's Sputnik V vaccine

01 February 2021 - 07:51 By Reuters
A healthcare worker prepares the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), during a national vaccination campaign, in Algiers, Algeria January 31, 2021.
A healthcare worker prepares the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), during a national vaccination campaign, in Algiers, Algeria January 31, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Abdelaziz Boumzar

Algeria said on Sunday it had discussed with Russia the possibility of producing Moscow's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine.

Talks to manufacture the vaccine in Algeria took place during a meeting between Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad and Russian ambassador Igor Beliaev, the prime minister's office said.

“The two parties agreed to initiate contacts between the competent services of the two countries with the aim of establishing a bilateral co-operation ...," it said in a statement.

Algeria started its vaccination campaign on Saturday, a day after receiving 50,000 doses of Sputnik V. A shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine is due to arrive on Monday.

Algeria has so far reported 107,339 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 2,891 deaths.

READ MORE:

Despite Ukraine ban, Russia gives Sputnik V doses to rebel-held area

Russia has begun supplying its Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine to the rebel-controlled region of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine despite a ban by Kyiv, a local ...
News
19 hours ago

WHO says vaccine makers working non-stop to plug supply gap, urges patience

The World Health Organization's Europe director Hans Kluge said on Thursday vaccine manufacturers were working non-stop to plug shortfalls in ...
News
3 days ago

How Israel secured more vaccines than it can use

A promise to share data from a rapid inoculation drive helped the country win a supply deal with Pfizer
World
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Foreign nationals nabbed at OR Tambo with ivermectin worth R6m South Africa
  2. 'I've seen alcohol finishing my friends': Cele on nonracial policing, booze ban News
  3. Hawks sent packing after 'tense' standoff with SANDF over Cuban drugs News
  4. Sarongs see off stun grenades as Capetonians defy beach ban South Africa
  5. 'We have a lot of ammunition' - Arthur Fraser gets ready to fight back at ... News

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X