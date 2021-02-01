Australia's Covid-19 inoculation programme to cost at least $4.8 billion, PM to say

Australia's Covid-19 inoculation programme will cost at least A$6.3 billion ($4.8 billion), Prime Minister Scott Morrison plans to say on Monday.

Australia — which until Sunday had gone two weeks without any locally acquired cases of Covid-19 — is expected to begin administering vaccines this month.

Though it has pledged to spend A$4.4 billion to acquire enough doses for its 26 million population, Morrison will say that his government has set aside a further A$1.9 billion to pay for the rollout.

“The strategy is backed by an initial allocation of about A$1.9 billion in new support for the vaccine rollout. This is on top of more than $4.4 billion allocated for vaccines purchases,” according to extracts of a speech Morrison will deliver in Canberra on Monday.