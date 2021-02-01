Republicans press Biden to scale back $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan

Ten moderate Republican US senators urged President Joe Biden on Sunday to significantly downsize his sweeping $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package to win bipartisan support as Democrats in Congress prepared to push ahead with his plan this week.

Biden responded by inviting the Republican lawmakers to the White House this week for talks, spokesperson Jen Psaki said, even as he continues to seek a comprehensive, large-scale measure.

“With the virus posing a grave threat to the country, and economic conditions grim for so many, the need for action is urgent, and the scale of what must be done is large,” Psaki said in a statement.

Biden spoke to Republican Senator Susan Collins on Sunday, Psaki said, asking her and the other Republicans to come to the White House for “a full exchange of views.”

The meeting was scheduled for Monday afternoon, the senators said in a statement.