World

We are not in a race over vaccines, says EU's Von der Leyen

01 February 2021 - 08:30 By Reuters
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference following a video conference of the members of the European Council on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Brussels, Belgium January 21, 2021.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference following a video conference of the members of the European Council on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Brussels, Belgium January 21, 2021.
Image: Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

The head of the European Commission rejected suggestions that Europe was in a race to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus faster than other countries, saying that it was important to cooperate at this stage of the pandemic.

The European Union's civil service is under fire over the slow pace of vaccination in the bloc, with critics pointing to faster progress being made in Britain, Israel and the United States as evidence of a planning failure in Brussels.

"I think the only race we are in is with the virus and against time," Ursula von der Leyen told German television on Sunday evening, adding that she had agreed with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that factories in both regions would deliver doses to each region. 

READ MORE:

'Shifting blame' or speaking out? SA reacts to Ramaphosa telling rich countries to stop 'hoarding' vaccine

"He is right. However, the problem is larger than the vaccine," said one Twitter user.
News
4 days ago

Stop hoarding Covid vaccines, Cyril Ramaphosa tells rich countries

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday urged wealthy countries to stop hoarding excess Covid-19 vaccines that they had ordered but did not immediately ...
Politics
5 days ago

Vaccines for Africa! CDC director announces 670 million doses

Dr John Nkengasong has urged AU member states to secure vaccines on the African Medical Supplies Platform
Africa
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Foreign nationals nabbed at OR Tambo with ivermectin worth R6m South Africa
  2. 'I've seen alcohol finishing my friends': Cele on nonracial policing, booze ban News
  3. Hawks sent packing after 'tense' standoff with SANDF over Cuban drugs News
  4. Sarongs see off stun grenades as Capetonians defy beach ban South Africa
  5. 'We have a lot of ammunition' - Arthur Fraser gets ready to fight back at ... News

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X