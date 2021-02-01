We are not in a race over vaccines, says EU's Von der Leyen

The European Union's civil service is under fire over the slow pace of vaccination in the bloc, with critics pointing to faster progress being made in Britain, Israel and the United States as evidence of a planning failure in Brussels.

"I think the only race we are in is with the virus and against time," Ursula von der Leyen told German television on Sunday evening, adding that she had agreed with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that factories in both regions would deliver doses to each region.