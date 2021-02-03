World

China rejects suggestion that it supported coup in Myanmar

03 February 2021 - 11:30 By Reuters
"Relevant theories are not true. As Myanmar's friendly neighbouring country, we wish that all sides in Myanmar can appropriately resolve their differences, and uphold political and social stability," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in response to a question at a daily briefing.
"Relevant theories are not true. As Myanmar's friendly neighbouring country, we wish that all sides in Myanmar can appropriately resolve their differences, and uphold political and social stability," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in response to a question at a daily briefing.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China's foreign ministry on Wednesday rejected the suggestion that it supported or gave tacit consent to Monday's military coup in neighbouring Myanmar.

"Relevant theories are not true. As Myanmar's friendly neighbouring country, we wish that all sides in Myanmar can appropriately resolve their differences, and uphold political and social stability," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in response to a question at a daily briefing.

The Chinese government's top diplomat met last month during a scheduled visit to the Myanmar capital with officials including the country's military chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who this week seized power in the coup.  

READ MORE:

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350m in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

The International Monetary Fund last week sent $350 million in cash to the Myanmar government, part of a no-strings-attached emergency aid package to ...
News
6 hours ago

Aung San Suu Kyi — lady to some, genocidaire to others

The Myanmar leader, who established that country’s first civilian government in half a century, has been overthrown
World
1 day ago

West condemns Myanmar coup, China's response is more muted

The UN led condemnation of Myanmar's military on Monday after it seized power and called for the release of elected leaders, including Nobel laureate ...
News
1 day ago

Suu Kyi's party demands her release as Myanmar generals tighten grip

The party of Myanmar's detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi called on Tuesday for her immediate release and for the junta to recognise her ...
News
1 day ago

All eyes on Myanmar army chief Min Aung Hlaing as military seizes power

Myanmar's powerful military chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, is in the spotlight after politicians from the ruling National League for ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Durban motorist hits friend while spinning his vehicle South Africa
  2. See which employers were reported by workers over UIF Ters payments South Africa
  3. Cape Town 'business extortionists' arrested South Africa
  4. 'I've seen alcohol finishing my friends': Cele on nonracial policing, booze ban News
  5. Hawks sent packing after 'tense' standoff with SANDF over Cuban drugs News

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X