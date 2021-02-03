Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350m in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

The International Monetary Fund last week sent $350 million in cash to the Myanmar government, part of a no-strings-attached emergency aid package to help the country battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Days later, military leaders seized power and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected officials, in what the US State Department said on Tuesday constituted a coup.

There appears to be little the IMF can do to claw back the funds, part of rapid-disbursing Covid-19 financing programs with almost no conditions and approved by the IMF board on January 13, sources familiar with the payments and international finance experts said.