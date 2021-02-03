World

Forget ‘month of love’, you can name a cockroach after your ex for V Day

03 February 2021 - 12:30
No plans for Valentine's Day? How about finding closure by naming a roach after a boss or ex who won't stop bugging you.
No plans for Valentine's Day? How about finding closure by naming a roach after a boss or ex who won't stop bugging you.
Image: 123RF/Kae Horng Mau

Valentine’s Day will be celebrated soon  and if you are dying of fear of missing out (FOMO) because you will not receive flowers or a love letter or be spoilt over a nice meal, don’t worry a US Zoo has got you.

Who said the day of love should be about love? It can be about finding closure and moving on from a lover or anyone who is bugging you.

The El Paso Zoo in Texas has called on people to submit the name of anyone who has been a “thorn in your side” and they will name a cockroach after the person.

Petty? But we love it.

The cockroaches will be fed to the zoo’s animals. Anyone wanting to take part in the “quit bugging me event” is required to submit names via the zoo’s website.

The zoo said: “This year, we are once again spreading the love throughout the zoo and featuring animals such as iguanas, skunks and our meerkat mob as they chomp down on these juicy bugs.”

The event will be broadcast live on the zoo’s Facebook page.

It's the first of February, and you know what that means! It's time to send us the name of whoever's been "bugging" you...

Posted by El Paso Zoo on Monday, February 1, 2021

READ MORE:

'At least I'll be drunk on Valentine's Day' — Mzansi reacts to booze ban being lifted

"It's not bad weather, it's the Tops fridges".
News
1 day ago

It's 'no' to annual Valentine's Day weddings on Robben Island

The annual historic Robben Island Valentine’s Day weddings have been cancelled for this year, Robben Island Museum said on Friday.
News
1 week ago

10 hilarious reactions as tweeps react to #ValentinesWithNobody

Some are over Valentine's Day already.
Lifestyle
11 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Durban motorist hits friend while spinning his vehicle South Africa
  2. See which employers were reported by workers over UIF Ters payments South Africa
  3. Cape Town 'business extortionists' arrested South Africa
  4. 'I've seen alcohol finishing my friends': Cele on nonracial policing, booze ban News
  5. Hawks sent packing after 'tense' standoff with SANDF over Cuban drugs News

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X