Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to seek India approval by March

India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd will seek emergency-use authorisation for Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine by next month, a company official said on Wednesday, after peer-reviewed trial data confirmed its effectiveness.

A source close to the drug regulator said the application could come within days and when approved, bolster India's 18-day-old immunisation campaign which has covered more than 4 million people with two other shots.

Dr. Reddy's has been working with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to hold small clinical trials of Sputnik V in India. On Tuesday, RDIF told Indian news agency ANI that it expected to get approval for the vaccine this month or the next.

“We will be applying for emergency-use authorisation (EUA) by March 2021,” a Dr. Reddy's spokesperson told Reuters in an e-mail, adding that the company had partnered with RDIF to distribute 250 million doses.