Singapore approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine in Asia first

Singapore has become the first country in Asia to approve Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine as it begins rolling out its immunisation programme to the wider population.

The city-state expects to receive the first shipment of the Moderna shots around March, adding to its stock of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approved in December.

More than 175,000 people have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, including health workers and airline staff, while vaccination centres have been set up in recent weeks to start inoculating the elderly, authorities have said.

Singapore expects to have vaccinated its entire population by the third quarter, though last month the government said it was expecting shipment delays of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines due to upgrades in Pfizer's manufacturing plant.

Singapore has signed advanced purchase agreements and made early downpayments on other promising vaccine candidates including Sinovac.