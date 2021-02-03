WATCH | 'War-like' barricades, one death and police clashes: what's happening in India

A farmer died on Tuesday after a speeding tractor overturned in central Delhi, according to Indian police, amid clashes with farmers.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of New Delhi for more than two months, demanding the withdrawal of three farm laws passed in 2020, which they say benefit big private buyers at the expense of growers.

The Indian government shut down mobile internet services in areas around the capital for more than 48 hours during the clashes.

Delhi’s chief of police SN Srivastava said 394 police officers and constables had been injured in the violence. According to Srivastava, more than 25 criminal cases had been filed, with 19 arrests and 50 people detained to date.

In an interview with CNN on Monday, Paramjeet Singh Katyal, a spokesperson for an umbrella body representing protesting farmers, said farmers are continuing their protests, which had united farmers like never before.

