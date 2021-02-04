Wedding under lockdown? Only if you’re in separate hospital rooms and it’s over FaceTime

A US couple proved that their love and desire to be married was stronger than Covid-19.

According to Metro UK, Justin and Stephanie Armstrong from Kansas were supposed to get married a week ago, but the groom tested positive for Covid-19 a day before the wedding.

The couple were reportedly heartbroken over the news but managed to get the doctor and attorney's consent to be married at two different places.

Stephanie went to a chapel in St Luke's Hospital in Kansas City and the groom stayed in his hospital room and participated in the wedding ceremony via FaceTime.

Stephanie told ABC's KMBC that the wedding ended up being a “million times better” than she had expected.

“The point of the day is to be married to the person you love and that’s what we did.”