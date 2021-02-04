World

Wedding under lockdown? Only if you’re in separate hospital rooms and it’s over FaceTime

04 February 2021 - 14:00
A US couple wouldn't allow Covid-19 to stand in the way of their love and eagerness to be married.
Image: 123rf/lsantilli

A US couple proved that their love and desire to be married was stronger than Covid-19.

According to Metro UK, Justin and Stephanie Armstrong from Kansas were supposed to get married a week ago, but the groom tested positive for Covid-19 a day before the wedding.

The couple were reportedly heartbroken over the news but managed to get the doctor and attorney's consent to be married at two different places.

Stephanie went to a chapel in St Luke's Hospital in Kansas City and the groom stayed in his hospital room and participated in the wedding ceremony via FaceTime.

Stephanie told ABC's KMBC that the wedding ended up being a “million times better” than she had expected.

“The point of the day is to be married to the person you love and that’s what we did.”

Last year, a Cape Town couple, Dan Mace and Gabi Esterhuizen, got hitched in their backyard with cardboard guests and a friend officiated through a video call.

In a YouTube video, Mace said the idea came after he tested positive for the virus after returning from a trip to the US a month before the wedding.

“We had to postpone our wedding due to the Covid-19 lockdown so I threw a wedding at home. With cardboard guests, our dog Joey and our friend Jonah Lewis as a pretend priest over [a] video call,” said Mace at the time.  

