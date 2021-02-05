World

Three dead in US fight over snow: 'You should have kept your mouth shut,' says neighbour as he fires final shot

Warning: the video contains scenes of graphic violence

05 February 2021 - 12:30 By TimesLIVE
Jeffrey Spaide, 47, shot his neighbours with a gun and a rifle before shooting himself. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

A US man shot dead a couple living next to him before turning the gun on himself after an argument over the shovelling of show, according to an NBC report.

The double murder and suicide happened in Pennsylvania on Monday morning.

It started when the married couple, James and Lisa Goy, shovelled snow from their parking spots and dumped the snow into Jeffrey Spaide's yard, sparking an argument that escalated into the deadly shooting.

CCTV footage shows Spaide going inside his home after the couple hurled insanities at him. He returned with a handgun, shot both the Goys, then went back into his house and emerged with a rifle to continue the shooting. 

Daily Mail reported that Spaide told Lisa Goy, as he pulled the final trigger: "You should have kept your mouth shut."

NBC News reported Spaide shot himself in his home shortly afterwards and prosecutors are ruling the triple shooting as a murder-suicide.

