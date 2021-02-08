World

Boy wakes from nearly year-long coma unaware of Covid-19 pandemic

08 February 2021 - 11:18 By Reuters
A teenager has emerged from a coma nearly a year after being hit by a car.
A teenager has emerged from a coma nearly a year after being hit by a car.
Image: Tyler Olson/ 123RF.com

A British teenager is slowly emerging from a coma nearly a year after being hit by a car, and he has no knowledge of the coronavirus pandemic even though he has caught the virus twice.

Joseph Flavill, 19, suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was hit by the car in the central English town of Burton-on-Trent on March 1 last year, about three weeks before a first national lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

During that time his family has been largely unable to be near him and hold his hand due to coronavirus restrictions, mostly trying to communicate with him via video link.

"Recently Joseph has started to show small signs of recovery, which we are thrilled about... We know now he can hear us, he responds to small commands," his aunt, Sally Flavill, told Reuters.

"When we say to him 'Joseph, we can't be with you, but you are safe, this is not going to be forever', he understands, he hears you, he just can't communicate," she said, adding that he now signalled 'yes' with a blink and 'no' with two blinks.

Since Joseph's accident, Britain has registered nearly four million COVID-19 cases, including more than 110,000 deaths, in a pandemic that has turned life upside down worldwide, shuttering schools, universities, shops and many other places.

"I don't know how Joseph will ever understand our stories of this lockdown," his aunt said, adding that he was still very ill and faced a "very, very long journey" back to some kind of normal life.

Joseph, who before the accident was a keen sportsman, is now receiving treatment at a care centre in Stoke-on-Trent, central England, and his family has started a fund-raising campaign https://www.josephsjourney.co.uk to help support his long-term recovery. 

MORE:

SA’s Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine rollout in peril after ‘disappointing’ report

New research shows the vaccine ‘fails to prevent mild and moderate Covid from SA strain’
World
13 hours ago

Some schools may not be ready to reopen safely, says DA

With only one week to go before public schools reopen for the 2021 academic year, the DA is not convinced all schools in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal the ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Healthcare workers will not be vaccine guinea pigs — health experts affirm

Healthcare workers will not be used as guinea pigs when the country rolls out its Covid-19 vaccination programme next week.
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Hundreds of Northern Cape families evacuated amid row over wall defences News
  2. Speculation brewing over Malema, Zuma's 'tea meeting' News
  3. 11 mistakes on your tax return that could land you in jail for two years South Africa
  4. ‘Disappointment’ as experts confirm Covid vaccine that arrived in SA not ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man arrested during beach protest to 'end lockdown' South Africa

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
X