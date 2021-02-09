Music, marching and now a movie: How an artist of Congolese ancestry is pushing for justice in America

Musician Nathan Nzanga has marched in Portland, Chicago, and his hometown of Seattle.

The rapper also has written songs that reflect why he protests, compositions calling for change and telling his story as an African American and as the US-born son of immigrants from Congo. A film starring Nzanga and featuring his music that was released online in January adds his artistic perspective to the social justice movement.

“I feel like God gave me the gift of being able to tell stories,” Nzanga told Reuters, speaking via Zoom from his bedroom in Seattle decorated with posters of such figures as Martin Luther King jnr, Malcolm X and Nelson Mandela.

“I'm trying to find ways to make sure we see the human in one another.”

The 13-minute film Nzanga made with director Caleb Slain, titled enough., opens with the song Truce.

Nzanga, now 22, wrote it when he was a teenager at summer camp in 2016. He followed the news between camp activities and learnt of the death on July 5 2016 of Alton Sterling after he was shot in a convenience store by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.