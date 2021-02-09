UK mulls tougher testing for international arrivals as virus variants spread

“We are constantly looking at refining our approach to the border simply because there is a risk from new variants coming from other countries around the world,” Environment Secretary George Eustice told Times Radio.

“Until we have fully rolled out the vaccine and identified a way to be able to update the vaccine to meet new challenges we do have to exercise some caution about international travel,” he said.

Arrivals in England must now have proof of a negative Covid-19 test in the past three days and then self isolate for 10 days from departure.

The British government is due to require travellers arriving from Covid-19 hot spots to quarantine in hotels from February 15. Travellers from countries deemed high risk such as SA would have to stay for 10 days in such hotels.

But the government is still in talks with hotels on the measures, which were introduced in places such as Australia in March 2020.

“Those discussions haven't yet concluded so there aren't hotels yet,” Eustice told LBC Radio.