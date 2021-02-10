World

‘I wasn’t scared to die’: Europe’s oldest person survives coronavirus ahead of her 117th birthday

10 February 2021 - 14:00
Europe's oldest person, who contracted the coronavirus, will celebrate her 117th birthday this week. Stock photo.
Europe's oldest person, who contracted the coronavirus, will celebrate her 117th birthday this week. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/JOZEF POLC

“I wasn’t scared because I wasn’t scared to die. I’m happy to be with you but I wish to be somewhere else to join my brother, grandfather and  grandmother.”

This was the response from Europe’s oldest person and Covid-19 survivor, French nun Sister Andre, when asked whether she felt scared after testing positive for the deadly coronavirus in January.

According to Al Jazeera, the woman, born Lucile Randon, tested positive for the virus in her retirement home in Toulon, southern France, on January 16. She will celebrate her 117th birthday there on Thursday.

The Guardian reported that 81 of 88 residents tested positive and 10 succumbed to the virus.

Sister Andre showed no symptoms of Covid-19 and didn’t know she had tested positive for the virus. The nursing staff told the media her only complaint was being in isolation and she worried about other residents.

David Tavella, spokesperson for the nursing home, said: “She didn’t ask me about her health but about her routine. She wanted to know, for example, if the meals and bedtimes were going to change. She showed no fear of the illness. In fact, she was more worried about the other residents.” 

Sister Andre is the second oldest person in the world, according to the Gerontology Research Group. Japan’s Kane Tanaka, born in 1903, is 118. 

MORE:

Defiance Campaign's Rebecca Kotane dies a few days before her 109th birthday

Anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Rebecca Kotane died on Sunday, the ANC has confirmed.
Politics
1 week ago

British grandma is 1st in world to get Pfizer vaccine outside trial

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine shot outside of a ...
News
2 months ago

Son of Covid-19 survivor, 73, lauds Eastern Cape health workers

A social media post detailing the recovery of a 73-year-old woman who tested positive for Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape has gone viral after sharing ...
News
6 months ago

WATCH | Heartwarming moments as Covid-19 survivor gets standing ovation from PE hospital staff

Doctors and nurses took pictures with Andre Nel. who was discharged from hospital last week.
News
9 months ago

Most read

  1. Vaal Dam officially full at 5pm Monday — and it's not over yet South Africa
  2. SA's Covid-19 vaccines are expiring earlier than planned — and we only found ... South Africa
  3. ‘Disappointment’ as experts confirm Covid vaccine that arrived in SA not ... South Africa
  4. 'Please don’t steal the water & tell us it never rained' - 7 reactions to the ... South Africa
  5. Hundreds of Northern Cape families evacuated amid row over wall defences News

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X