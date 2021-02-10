‘I wasn’t scared to die’: Europe’s oldest person survives coronavirus ahead of her 117th birthday

“I wasn’t scared because I wasn’t scared to die. I’m happy to be with you but I wish to be somewhere else to join my brother, grandfather and grandmother.”

This was the response from Europe’s oldest person and Covid-19 survivor, French nun Sister Andre, when asked whether she felt scared after testing positive for the deadly coronavirus in January.

According to Al Jazeera, the woman, born Lucile Randon, tested positive for the virus in her retirement home in Toulon, southern France, on January 16. She will celebrate her 117th birthday there on Thursday.